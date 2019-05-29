Seacom adds 8 new PoPs across Africa

Seacom is adding eight new Points of Presence (PoPs) across Africa to enable more African businesses to connect to cloud facilities worldwide, as well as to the continent’s first Microsoft Azure data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

In Kenya, Seacom has extended its presence in the brand-new icolo data centre in Mombasa. This full-service facility acts as an on-ramp to Seacom’s network, providing better support to service provider and enterprise customers in the country. It offers both premium IP/MPLS and transmission services from this new PoP.

Seacom’s Mombasa PoP is also significant as it connects Kenya’s first truly open-access data centre on to the Seacom open-access data network. Rare in the region, in comparison to operator-owned data centres, these carrier-neutral facilities encourage competition in the local ICT sphere, helping to increase cloud-based service offerings for customers while driving down costs.

Seacom has similar plans for new open-access PoPs that are coming in Nairobi and Kampala. In preparation for higher demand and expanded services to business customers in the region, the company has upgraded its backhaul connecting Mombasa to these new PoPs to include four separate and resilient routes.

In South Africa, Seacom is deploying a new PoP within the carrier neutral Teraco Bredell data centre. Robert Marston, global head of product at Seacom, explains: “This new facility is a key location, catering specifically to content providers and enterprise customers. It will also serve as an important data recovery site for many operators.”

Although it already owns Africa’s most extensive international ICT data infrastructure, Seacom is continually investing in strategic upgrades and expanding its PoP footprint within Africa. The company’s recent acquisition of FibreCo has added more than 60 network nodes across its South African network – including six core PoPs in major metros – vastly extending its reach. Internationally, the company is the only African carrier to cover all five of the largest exchange points in Europe (London, Frankfort, Stockholm, Amsterdam and Marseille), in addition to Mumbai.

“The moves that Seacom is making to improve our infrastructure on the continent will benefit African companies with greater high-speed, reliable and secure connectivity to cloud services and other online tools,” Marston says. “One of our major objectives is to add simplicity to cloud migrations wherever possible.”