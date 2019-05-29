Systems Analyst II

May 29, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable retail concern seeks a highly skilled Systems Analyst II to design and deliver exceptional systems with optimum performance. You will require a 3-year IT Degree/Diploma, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, relevant applications / systems knowledge, Project Management methodologies and be able to translate business requirements into systems requirements. You will be required to work standby when needed.

DUTIES:

Support current solutions by resolving user queries –

  • Provide functional guidance.
  • Provide operational support to the business area.

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements –

  • Analyse existing systems and interfaces and provide input for modification / improvement purposes.

Participate in the design for new or enhanced system solutions for on-going systems improvements –

  • Design less complex system enhancements.
  • Design interfaces with other systems.
  • Provide input to deployment plans based on designs.

Testing –

  • Develop system test plans for system and integration testing.
  • Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback documented results.
  • Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment –

  • Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

