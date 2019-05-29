|
ENVIRONMENT:
A reputable retail concern seeks a highly skilled Systems Analyst II to design and deliver exceptional systems with optimum performance. You will require a 3-year IT Degree/Diploma, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, relevant applications / systems knowledge, Project Management methodologies and be able to translate business requirements into systems requirements. You will be required to work standby when needed.
DUTIES:
Support current solutions by resolving user queries –
Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements –
Participate in the design for new or enhanced system solutions for on-going systems improvements –
Testing –
Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment –
Collaborate with and