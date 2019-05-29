ENVIRONMENT: A reputable retail concern seeks a highly skilled Systems Analyst II to design and deliver exceptional systems with optimum performance. You will require a 3-year IT Degree/Diploma, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role, relevant applications / systems knowledge, Project Management methodologies and be able to translate business requirements into systems requirements. You will be required to work standby when needed. DUTIES: Support current solutions by resolving user queries – Provide functional guidance.

Provide operational support to the business area. Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements – Analyse existing systems and interfaces and provide input for modification / improvement purposes. Participate in the design for new or enhanced system solutions for on-going systems improvements – Design less complex system enhancements.

Design interfaces with other systems.

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs. Testing – Develop system test plans for system and integration testing.

Perform systems testing and integration testing, and feedback documented results.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements. Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment – Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects. Collaborate with and