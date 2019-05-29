Systems Manager I
May 29, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
Be accountable for the development (solution delivery), maintenance and support of sustainable complex systems as the next Systems Manager sought by a reputable retail house. You will be required to have a 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification, between 5-8 years relevant experience across multiple areas of IT – preferably in Systems Management, understand Systems Architecture and System Integration principles with the ability to assess “fit for purpose” infrastructure to support systems and exceptional People Management.
DUTIES:
People Management –
- Build and maintain a sustainable team capability, with appropriately motivated individuals (a highly effective and efficient team).
- Manage Individual and team performances.
- Mentor and coach team members.
Resource and Capacity Management –
- Plan and prioritise the allocation of resources (People & Technology) to projects and other workloads to ensure delivery to the operating plan.
- Maintain a 6-month rolling schedule/forecast on the allocations of people to projects and work assignments.
- Contribute to Business Case formulation taking into account resource requirements such as: People, Process enablement and Technology requirements for projects and ongoing Service Delivery.
Application Management –
- Accountable for the team’s adherence to the Woolworths core processes and practices (e.g. Development, Testing, QA, Maintenance and Support).
- Ensure systems co
