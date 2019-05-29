Taking a video on your smartphone is old news – try taking two

Life is full of unforgettable memories that deserve to be saved and memorised. Nothing expresses these memories better than a video. But what about taking two videos at the same time through just one smartphone?

This is now possible with the Huawei P30 and the Pro version. The Dual-View Video feature lets user shoot and view videos, capture the full view of a scene and a close-up at the same time, and view them both on the phone screen side by side.

With the Huawei P30 and the Pro, users can take two videos at the same time and adjust the level of zooming you want, so they can zoom in or out as per your preferences and still get high-quality and stable videos. This feature could also be used in many events including sporting ones such as a football match, tennis game, or horse race.

The dual view feature is supported by a long-lasting 4 200mAh battery and a SuperCharge that tops up the phone to 70% in just 30 minutes. And the performance is super smooth and efficient at all times in addition to a 256Gb or 512Gb storage options supported by 8Gb of RAM, so you have enough space to capture all your special moments.

The new Dual-View Video feature is available on both the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro.