Developer – Java (Lead) (Parvana)About the Client:
- This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
Join an elite team.
Responsibilities:
- Being part of a development team responsible for implementing quality code changes initiated by customers (support) or product management (development).
- Working closely with analysts, documenters and testers to deliver high quality product to a specified timescale.
Skills and Experience:
- Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems or an appropriate equivalent.
- 5 years of noteworthy and relevant software development experience.
- Core Java programming language and design patterns.
- Spring.
- Web services, in particular REST.
- Oracle and PL/SQL within a relational database environment.
- Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX) and Linux.
Â You will gain expose to:
- Agile, scrum and the Scaled Agile Framework
- A growing culture of test-driven development, automation, CI and build pipelines
- Some of the latest technologies, for example AngularJS, Docker, JWT
- Various Communities of Practice
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)