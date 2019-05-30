Developer – Java (Lead)

Developer – Java (Lead) (Parvana)About the Client:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

Being part of a development team responsible for implementing quality code changes initiated by customers (support) or product management (development).

Working closely with analysts, documenters and testers to deliver high quality product to a specified timescale.

Skills and Experience:

Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems or an appropriate equivalent.

5 years of noteworthy and relevant software development experience.

Core Java programming language and design patterns.

Spring.

Web services, in particular REST.

Oracle and PL/SQL within a relational database environment.

Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX) and Linux.

Â You will gain expose to:

Agile, scrum and the Scaled Agile Framework

A growing culture of test-driven development, automation, CI and build pipelines

Some of the latest technologies, for example AngularJS, Docker, JWT

Various Communities of Practice

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

