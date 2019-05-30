Developer – Java (Lead)

About the Client:

  • This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
    Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
    Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

  • Being part of a development team responsible for implementing quality code changes initiated by customers (support) or product management (development).
  • Working closely with analysts, documenters and testers to deliver high quality product to a specified timescale.

Skills and Experience:

  • Bachelorâ€™s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems or an appropriate equivalent.
  • 5 years of noteworthy and relevant software development experience.
  • Core Java programming language and design patterns.
  • Spring.
  • Web services, in particular REST.
  • Oracle and PL/SQL within a relational database environment.
  • Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX) and Linux.

Â You will gain expose to:

  • Agile, scrum and the Scaled Agile Framework
  • A growing culture of test-driven development, automation, CI and build pipelines
  • Some of the latest technologies, for example AngularJS, Docker, JWT
  • Various Communities of Practice

