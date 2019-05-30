MSI unveils lineup of upgraded workstations

MSI has unveiled a lineup of upgraded workstations, including the MSI WS65, world’s first laptop powered by the NVidia Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs.

MSI’s entire lineup of workstations, including the industry-leading WS and WE Series, and the brand new WP Series will now come with 9th Gen. Intel Core i9 processors. They feature NVidia Quadro RTX graphics, and will be badged by RTX Studio, ensuring that creators can quickly and easily identify the right hardware to meet their stringent demands.

Perfect for working professionals, including architects, engineers, illustrators, and animators, MSI’s RTX Studio laptops meet the highest qualifications for creative capabilities and feature NVidia GeForce RTX or Quadro RTX GPUs, delivering a powerful combination of real-time ray tracing, AI processing, and high-resolution video editing.

MSI’s workstations are now also lighter and slimmer design with ultra-thin bezels, feature 4K screens for the most accurate graphic details, and comes with MSI’s Creator Center, an exclusive software that automatically optimizes tasks related to content creation.

“NVidia’s Quadro RTX graphics card not only adds performance, but also enables users to create and design ideas that will change the world on the go,” says Eric Kuo, NB BU president. “We are committed to providing the most complete lineup of workstations for every professional and every trade.”

MSI Workstations enjoy the US Military Standard (MIL-STD 810G), a testing guideline that ensures products are capable of withstanding severe conditions, including humidity, high/low temperature, altitude, vibration, shock, sand and dust. They are also ISV-Certified and come equipped with MSI’s exclusive Creator Center software, which gives users the ability to adjust performance settings for ISV applications, including SolidWorks, CATIA, AutoCAD and ANSYS.

“Innovation is at the core of MSI’s product design, and the WS65 showcases the best of the best, with a 4K display for exceptional color fidelity, a glass touchpad for accurate control, and a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello for optimum security,” adds Kuo. “It also has TPM 2.0 crypto-processor technology, a white backlit keyboard, Thunderbolt 3.0 compatibility, and can run for more than nine hours while weighing only four pounds.”