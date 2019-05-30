Python Developer

A high growth tech start-up based in Cape Town is looking for a skilled Python Developer to join their creative and knowledgeable team. This might be the perfect opportunity for you!

Requirements:

– BSc. Computer Science degree or similar

– Knowledge in or experience with how to program scalable and optimised software systems

– 5 + years’ experience in software development

– Experience with Python, Django, JSON REST API design, Bootstrap and Amazon Web Services.

– Experience with PostgreSQL

– Experience working in an agile environment

