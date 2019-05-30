Robotics Developer

Working mainly within Legacy / Procedural and ERP Application Environment designs, codes, tests, debugs and corrects programs in development in OO environments. May also provide support and maintenance of computer systems. Produces complex program specifications and implements system enhancements. Works within a strict framework of programming standards and may give input into programming standards and applies Main Frame, Desktop and Embedded Technologies. Delivering results with IT development language and types such as Java and C++.Qualification & Experience:

Grade 12

A tertiary qualification will be advantageous

Role/Responsibilities:

Evaluate processes and make recommendations with regard to potential and suitability for RPA and work effort estimation.

Design and develop Automation Anywhere process solutions in accordance with standard RPA design principles and conventions and development best practices.

Apply agile practices and principles to maximise business value and continuously improve the delivery of the right customer outcomes.

Work within project planning constraints, communicating any identified project risks and issues to the RPA manager accordingly.

Drive Automation Anywhere solutions through test, change management, and production readiness cycles, providing operational and change management support for all RPA developments.

Lead the investigation and detailed analysis of RPA Incidents and process exceptions including a strategic approach to root cause analysis.

Mentor colleagues through the Automation Anywhere training and accreditation program, providing advice and guidance on best practice and development techniques.

Knowledge and Experiences:

At least 3 to 5 years of professional experience in programming, SQL Server, relational databases and application development.

Experience in any of the programming languages like C/C++, Python, VB Script, Java, JS, .Net

Hands on experience on RPA tools(Such as Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, UniPath, Workfusion) and Cognitive platforms (Such as SparkCognition, IBM Watson, Numenta)

Mandatory and Primary skill in Automation Anywhere tool with minimum 2 years of experience.

Knowledge on AAE Control Room Administration.

Experience with Process Analysis, Design, and Implementation, Business and Technical requirements, Problem-Solving, and production Bug fixes.

Competencies:

Accountability

Customer Service

Communication

Adaptability

Innovation

Continuous Learning

Results Driven

