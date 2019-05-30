Senior C# Developer

A growing software house that develops enterprise application software has an opening for a Senior C# Developer, who will be a good culture fit and focus on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, Thick Client, Web or REST Services, Relational Databases, NoSQL, Messaging Queues etc.

Develop application software for any product by the Organisation and customised client solutions.

Maintain, debug and problem solving of existing software products and custom client solutions.

Review product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback.

Unit testing and integration testing Features developed.

Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.

Setting up new infrastructure environment for products and customised client solutions.

Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and customised client solutions.

Develop software and writing scripts as per specifications or requirements provided.

Unit testing or Integration testing.

Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team to

Implement business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner.

Deliver according to the definition of done requirement.

Collaborating with other developers, testers and business analysts as required, including pair programming.

Participate in technical planning and implementation meetings.

Participate in daily stand up meetings.

Participate in code reviews.

