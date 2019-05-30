Senior C# Developer

May 30, 2019

A growing software house that develops enterprise application software has an opening for a Senior C# Developer, who will be a good culture fit and focus on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, Thick Client, Web or REST Services, Relational Databases, NoSQL, Messaging Queues etc.

  • Develop application software for any product by the Organisation and customised client solutions.
  • Maintain, debug and problem solving of existing software products and custom client solutions.
  • Review product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback.
  • Unit testing and integration testing Features developed.
  • Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.
  • Setting up new infrastructure environment for products and customised client solutions.
  • Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and customised client solutions.
  • Develop software and writing scripts as per specifications or requirements provided.
  • Unit testing or Integration testing.
  • Working collaboratively as part of an Agile development team to
  • Implement business requirements as created and prioritised by the Product Owner.
  • Deliver according to the definition of done requirement.
  • Collaborating with other developers, testers and business analysts as required, including pair programming.
  • Participate in technical planning and implementation meetings.
  • Participate in daily stand up meetings.
  • Participate in code reviews.

