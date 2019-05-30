Senior .NET Software Developer

Senior .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client, who is based in Cape Town, is in need of a dynamic and resourceful Senior .NET Software Developer who will take responsibility for various projects and report directly into the head of development.

Responsibilities:

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

create and maintain databases

Experience with Cloud Hosting platforms (Azure)

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

JAVASCRIPT

Angular

Azure

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

Rapid career progression

Modern working environment

No dress code

Remote work

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

