Senior Oracle Developer

Skills / Knowledge should include:

 Oracle Financial Experience

 Oracle ERP Experience

 Oracle PL / SQL

 Oracle Forms

 Oracle Reports

 Oracle Framework Extensions and Development

 CRM would be a Plus

 AME

 R12.2.x

 API Wrapping

 Apex and / or ADF

 Webservices

 SOA

 JDeveloper

 XML Publisher

 10 Years’ Experience

Learn more/Apply for this position