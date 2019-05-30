Software Engineer

SARAO has an excellent career opportunity in our Engineering Software division for a Software Engineer. The primary responsibility for Software Engineering with a focus on user interface development. The successful incumbent will report to the Functional Manager: Software.

Minimum education required:

B.Eng. / B.Sc. / B Tech or higher in Computer Science or Engineering with a software focus or related field

Minimum work experience required:

5+ years of experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong GUI software focus

experience in specification, evaluation, design, development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of Graphical User Interfaces

technical knowledge of development in Linux operating systems (experience in system administration of such will be beneficial)

technical experience in architecture design and development of large software projects (experience with control and monitoring will be beneficial).

A relevant Masters’ degree will be considered equivalent to 3 years of experience.

Job specification:

Prototyping and software development od the telescope graphical user interfaces (all stages off the full software development life-cycle may be encountered) from requirement analysis, architectural input, software design and development, to testing, integration and deployment

Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the GUI hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo

Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and early science activities/

Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardisation and improved long-term maintainability and robustness

Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers

Compile document sets

Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication

Participate in development of project schedules and activities

Participate in the development of budgets and cost/benefit analysis for compliance with project procurement policies

These tasks will be re-evaluated on an on-going basis and may change according to the needs of the project.

Desirable additional education, work exp. & personal qualities:

Knowledge of front-end technologies such as AngularJS, web sockets, RESTful APIs and back-end systems developed using the Python programming language will be beneficial

Understanding and experience in implementation of project management and system engineering principles

Experience with test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting systems like revision control and build systems

Experience with quality assurance processes and software development processes and willingness to participate in improving software development processes and software quality procedures

Willingness to play a leading role in mentoring juniors

Ability both to work independently and be a good team player

Ability to participate and thrive in a collaborative environment

Self-motivated and an ability and willingness to self-train and up-skill independently

Keen attention to detail

Strong oral and written communication skills

