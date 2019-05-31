Business Analyst – Fulfillment

ENVIRONMENT:

If you thrive off the challenge of finding simple yet innovative solutions to complex technical problems, then a fast-paced ecommerce platform wants you as their next Business Analyst. You will work in the Supply Chain: Fulfillment division analysing projects scope, breaking down high-level information and collaborating to establish the technical vision. You require a B Degree in Information Systems/Computer Science or similar field, at least 3 years’ experience in a similar or related role, have worked with Agile/Scrum teams & experience defining solutions for internal and external customer facing websites, mobile applications and systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems or Computer Science or similar discipline.

Experience/Skills –

  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Business Analysis, Product Management or a related field.
  • Defining solutions for internal and external customer facing websites, mobile applications and systems.
  • Working with Agile / Scrum teams.
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills with the ability to present complex information in a clear and concise manner to a variety of audiences, including technical and non-technical individuals.

ATTRIBUTES:

  • Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy.
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions.
  • Able to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally.

Learn more/Apply for this position