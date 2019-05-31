Business Intelligence Analyst

A financial services group that directs client to loans and Insurance has an opening for a Business Intelligence Analyst, who will gather data through a number of ways, from a companys computer data through software, looking at competitor data and industry trends to help develop a picture of where the company stands in the industry, where they can improve and where they can reduce costs.

Drive business profitability in the context of cost management through Business Intelligence solutions.

Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.

Ensure client retention and satisfaction by delivering a service that is consistent, seamless and error free.

Provide high level input to vendor management and assists in resolving any disputes.

Manage existing reports or dashboards through ongoing production of MIS outputs to ensure consistent information supply in the required format or frequency and by adding additional insight into information produced for clients to ensure a value added service to any information request to enhance business efficiencies.

Proactively deal with client queries within the agreed turn around times to resolve Business Intelligence queries.

Measuring customer satisfaction and adherence to Service Level Agreements between business and IT regarding IT service quality and performance.

Analyse derived information to create value added knowledge of the banks products, channels, service levels, trends, or customers.

Involvement in new projects, design and develop Business Intelligence solutions in line with business requirements and service ad hoc requests for information from clients within the required timeframe and specification.

Extract data from various sources and convert it into meaningful information that can enhance the effectiveness of business decisions.

Monitor changes in legislation, regulations, initiatives and relevant industry practices. Ensure drafting and implementation of appropriate interventions. Ensure compliance with audit requirement.

Learn more/Apply for this position