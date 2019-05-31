Saon Africa seeks to employ a highly motivated Junior Business Analyst with 2 to 3 years’ experience. The Junior BA represents the business within the software development process and will be responsible for identifying, soliciting and defining business requirements and objectives.
Suitable candidates should have a B. Com (IS).
Duties & Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
– Understanding Saongroup Products and services thoroughly
– Consult with business owners on issues relating to our applications and systems
– Capture ‘the problem’, analyse the options / opportunities and propose solutions
– Translate client requirements into highly specified project briefs
– Write requirements documentation incorporating project scope, process use cases, requirement definitions, business rules and constraints
– Become a respected voice within the company and contribute to the image of the SRS team as a delivery focused team
– Work closely with developers, testers and a variety of end users to maintain good communications, support and customer satisfaction
– Keep up to date with web, technology and industry sector developments
– Provide support for other members of the team where necessary