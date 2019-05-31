Junior Business Analyst

Saon Africa seeks to employ a highly motivated Junior Business Analyst with 2 to 3 years’ experience. The Junior BA represents the business within the software development process and will be responsible for identifying, soliciting and defining business requirements and objectives.

Suitable candidates should have a B. Com (IS).

Duties & Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

– Understanding Saongroup Products and services thoroughly

– Consult with business owners on issues relating to our applications and systems

– Capture ‘the problem’, analyse the options / opportunities and propose solutions

– Translate client requirements into highly specified project briefs

– Write requirements documentation incorporating project scope, process use cases, requirement definitions, business rules and constraints

– Become a respected voice within the company and contribute to the image of the SRS team as a delivery focused team

– Work closely with developers, testers and a variety of end users to maintain good communications, support and customer satisfaction

– Keep up to date with web, technology and industry sector developments

– Provide support for other members of the team where necessary

Learn more/Apply for this position