Ricoh scoops BLI PaceSetter award

Ricoh has won Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI PaceSetter award for MFP Cloud Ecosystem.

The award recognises the vendor that “…is setting the pace in MFP cloud-readiness and associated cloud service offerings”.

“Buyers Lab (BLI) is one of the top independent researchers, testers, and analysts in the industry,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh SA. “Winning this award by standing out for our Smart Integration platform, recognises our efforts to provide dynamic workplace intelligence where it matters most in operational environments, so that it makes a difference in customers’ lives.”

Jamie Bsales, director: solutions analysis at Keypoint Intelligence, says: “Ricoh was one of the pioneers in developing embedded software platforms able to extend the functionality of the MFP. The company is now leading the shift to cloud-ready MFPs and the associated ecosystem that adds tremendous value for customers. These abilities are driven by underlying software platform technologies and the associated cloud services that let customers leverage the MFP capabilities, which can scale with businesses’ evolving needs. Robust offerings in these areas are essential, and Ricoh is providing them.”

Keypoint’s analysis finds that Ricoh stands out for its Smart Integration that enables cloud-connected apps to run seamlessly on the latest intelligent MFPs and other IoT devices. Another aspect the company noted is Ricoh’s Cloud Workflow Solutions, a collection of technologies that deliver affordable, scalable, subscription-based offerings.

“Our R&D teams focus on giving customers agile, secure, and sustainable solutions to empower digital workplaces,” says van Wyk, “which clearly shines through for global watchdogs like Keypoint Intelligence. It’s great to be recognised for being “in the vanguard of the shift to cloud-ready workflows” and providing “tremendous value for customers” because we focus so heavily on customers.”