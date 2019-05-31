Scrum Master

Provide guidance to self-organising feature teams to operate more effectively within the bank by:

– The scrum master acts as a coach for the team ensuring the optimal use & application of Agile/Scrum practices and values

– Driving continuous improvement with the team through the effective facilitation of Agile ceremonies (including sprint planning, stand-up, sprint retrospective, sprint review)

– Protecting the team from outside influence and distraction

Requirements

– Grade 12 certificate

– 2-3 years’ experience as part of an Agile software delivery team as a scrum master

– Proven experience in the application in any of the following:

– Scrum principles, practices and theory

– Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; ATDD; TDD; Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; Paring; Automated Testing)

– Configuration tools (i.e. JIRA; Confluence etc.)

– A Scrum Master certification (CSM, PSM I) is preferred

– Experience playing the Scrum Master role for a software development team that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory is preferred

– Must have detailed knowledge of:

– Documented patterns and techniques related to the Scrum approach (i.e. Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.)

– Group facilitation approaches (i.e conflict resolution, effective team work, etc.)

– Agile approaches: XP, Kanban, Crystal, FDD, etc.

– Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games.

– In-depth understanding of all the Agile roles & principles

– Interpersonal and relationship management skills with the ability to influence

– Facilitation and presentation skills (facilitation of Agile ceremonies, planning, decision-making, prioritisation and improvement processes within the feature teams)

– Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills

– Project Management exposure with the ability to apply this to multi-disciplined teams

– Ability to work under own initiative

– Coaching and mentoring skills

– Clear credit & criminal record

Learn more/Apply for this position