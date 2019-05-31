Provide guidance to self-organising feature teams to operate more effectively within the bank by:
– The scrum master acts as a coach for the team ensuring the optimal use & application of Agile/Scrum practices and values
– Driving continuous improvement with the team through the effective facilitation of Agile ceremonies (including sprint planning, stand-up, sprint retrospective, sprint review)
– Protecting the team from outside influence and distraction
Requirements
– Grade 12 certificate
– 2-3 years’ experience as part of an Agile software delivery team as a scrum master
– Proven experience in the application in any of the following:
– Scrum principles, practices and theory
– Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; ATDD; TDD; Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; Paring; Automated Testing)
– Configuration tools (i.e. JIRA; Confluence etc.)
– A Scrum Master certification (CSM, PSM I) is preferred
– Experience playing the Scrum Master role for a software development team that was diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory is preferred
– Must have detailed knowledge of:
– Documented patterns and techniques related to the Scrum approach (i.e. Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc.)
– Group facilitation approaches (i.e conflict resolution, effective team work, etc.)
– Agile approaches: XP, Kanban, Crystal, FDD, etc.
– Agile techniques: User Stories, ATDD, TDD, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Pairing, Automated Testing, Agile Games.
– In-depth understanding of all the Agile roles & principles
– Interpersonal and relationship management skills with the ability to influence
– Facilitation and presentation skills (facilitation of Agile ceremonies, planning, decision-making, prioritisation and improvement processes within the feature teams)
– Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills
– Project Management exposure with the ability to apply this to multi-disciplined teams
– Ability to work under own initiative
– Coaching and mentoring skills
– Clear credit & criminal record