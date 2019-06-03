Business Analyst – BI User Interface Team

Responsibilities

The primary focus of this position is to engage with different clients in the cellular area to understand business problems/needs, and align on and drive delivery of solutions. You will need to be helpful and supportive to your team and fellow developers. You join an energetic, focused and dynamic team. You will be joining an energetic, focused and dynamic team within the BI Division of company. The primary focus of this particular position will be to engage with different clients in our cellular area with a view to:

– Understand our client’s business needs;

– Understand our client’s issues and problems within the cellular space;

– Ensure that such an understanding is aligned with our client’s expectation of any problem/issue resolution;

– Drive the delivery of solutions as agreed with our client;

– Ensure that the client is kept abreast of progress and issues as to ensure agreement of the state of work within the cellular area;

– Analyze cellular network and retail transactional data to track all events for a cellular customer

– Act as client first point of contact for all cellular BI related queries, requests & incidents.

– Interact with clients to understand requirements and business problems/needs.

– Ensure that all client requests are logged in alignment with the client and prioritized based on business benefit.

– Identify, analyze and understand supporting data to propose solid solutions.

– Assist, support and drive the compilation of specifications between the company and the client and ensure alignment and business benefit of the proposed solution to the client.

– Develop, test and implement cellular solutions with regular feedback to clients on progress.

– Act as the lead/representative with all Cellular BI related work sessions with the clients (e.g. feedback/progress sessions; solution exploration; etc.)

Strengths

– Helpful, supportive and strong team player;

– The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility;

– Strong problem solving, effective planning and organizational skills;

– Detail oriented – Has an agile ability to switch between high level and detail depending on the work/expectation at hand;

– Excellent communication skills;

– You have a can-do attitude;

– Can cope under pressure;

– Positive outlook on life;

– Above all, be passionate about what you do;

Key Competencies and Qualifications

– Matric

– Tertiary qualification in IT

– Must have a solid understanding of cellular network data and the lifecycle of a cellular customer

– Diploma in Business and/or Systems Analysis will be beneficial

– Business/Systems Analysis experience will be beneficial

– At least 3 Years applied Oracle PL/SQL experience in the systems development and maintenance arena.

– Exposure and experience to/with the Telco space (in particular the Cellular arena) will be a great advantage to you.

– Previous development experience will be to your advantage.

– Google Cloud Platform experience will be to your advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position