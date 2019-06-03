Project Manager

– Execute the project according to the project plan

– Develop forms and records to document project activities

– Set up files to ensure that all project information is appropriately documented and secured

– Assist/define in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility in collaboration with senior management

– Create a detailed work plan which identifies and sequences the activities needed to successfully complete the project

– Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress

– Prioritization of requirements, and the documentation thereof in a manner that is comprehensive enough to reflect understanding of business requirements. The Project Manager will be responsible for creating solutions, achieving deadlines and delivering excellence through effective interaction with clients, suppliers and the internal production team.

