Software Developer

Would you be eager to continually improve customer value and internal efficiency through quality, innovative software? Our software development team could use your skills, passion and experience to develop solutions that will help keep thousands of websites online.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for:

– Technology to serve operational and client requirements

– Programming, open source Technologies and IT in general

– Optimal systems and simple procedures

– Agile development and a self-organising team environment

– Sharing ideas and innovation

A high level of proficiency in the following:

– Web development (Ruby, Python or PHP – cross skilling may be required)

– Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)

– Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

– Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)

– Object oriented development

– Linux systems administration skill will be an advantage

– Working with an API

Responsibilities

– Continually drive process and technical improvements within the development team

– In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understand the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions

– Participate in all aspects of the software development process

– Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment

Qualifications

BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification

