Software Engineer

Our client in the Logistics industry is seeking a Software Engineer to join their East London team. Minimum Requirements:- *Matric, with a tertiary degree or qualification at NQF Level 5/6 *3-5 years generic experience applicable to the specific discipline *Tasked with advanced operational skills supervision / quality or is a certified specialist *Required to solve complex functional or technical problems, drawing from professional knowledge and practical experience *Required to establish specifications, improve processes, workflows and introduce operating procedures *Plans, schedules and supervises process or production of service flows to achieve efficiency and quality goals. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to (email address). If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position