Upgradeable Alienware Area-51M launched in SA

Dell has launched Alienware-51M, a powerful, upgradeable gaming laptop and the first product to feature Alienware’s new Legend design, now available to the local channel from official distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC).

The reimagined Area-51m is the first and only laptop with 9th Gen 8-core desktop processors, 64GB2 of memory and 2.5Gbps Ethernet technology. Importantly, most of the Alienware-51m is upgradeable; the CPU, RAM, storage and GPU.

According to Trustedreviews.com: “The Alienware Area-51m’s capability of upgrading components is a huge game-changer, and for the first time ever, we now have a laptop that’s a full-fat gaming rig in portable form”.

Adds Heinrich Pretorius, Dell EMC consumer product specialist at DCC: “Gamers have long complained about the limited lifespan of a gaming laptop due to an inability to swap out the graphics card once a more powerful model hits the market. Area-51m, ensures that gamers’ hardware never goes out of date.”

The 17-inch Alienware Area-51m’s features a narrow-bezel display with cutting-edge thermal and cooling technology. Also, Area-51m is packed with an array of gaming must-haves including the Tobii eye-tracking technology which sits below the display and the latest Alienware Command Center.

The reimagined Alienware Legend design stays true to the brand’s core design tenets, taking cues from its deep roots in sci-fi culture and its early industrial aesthetic, to distinguish the brand from the rest of the industry.

Alienware Area-51m features the Alienware Legend’s new brand identity and design:

* Thermal and cooling technology to achieve and sustain overclocking power;

* Improved AlienFX lighting, ultra-thin screen borders;

* A new “three-knuckle hinge” design that reduces the overall dimension while creating a stronger assembly, all combining to yield the ultimate gaming experience; and

* Two optional finishes, Dark Side of the Moon and Lunar Light, more ways for gamers to stand out from the competition.

The Alienware Area-51m is available in various configurations from DCC.