Africa Cup deadline extended

The SA Innovation Summit has extended the deadline for Africa Cup entries to 28 June 2019, giving more entrepreneurs to compete for a total of R8,5-million in investment funding.

The Africa Cup is a partnership between the SA Innovation Summit, Africa’s biggest start-up event, and the Unicorn Group, a pan-African investment company.

The winner will receive a R5-million investment offer and three weeks of acceleration in a choice of one of the following three locations: Silicon Valley, Lagos and Budapest. The second prize is R2,5-million investment offer and two weeks of acceleration in a choice of one of the three locations. The third prize is R1-million investment offer and acceleration in South Africa. All travel and stay expenses will be paid from the investment offer.

The Africa Cup will serve as the grand finale on the main stage of the SA Innovation Summit, which aims to promote and develop the entrepreneurial creativity of start-ups who are disrupting traditional ways of doing business. The Summit provides them with an unparalleled platform to showcase their products or services, gain market exposure, and secure financial and business support in the stages of scaling and growth.

Chairperson of the SA Innovation Summit, Dr Audrey Verhaeghe, says: “The SA Innovation Summit is encouraging entrepreneurs to take advantage of this opportunity to compete for investment, gain market and media exposure, and network with potential enablers and sponsors. It is a chance to scale up the inspired, ground-breaking solutions from Africa into the world.”