A top global company is currently looking for a BI Front End Developer to join their team.Are you someone driven to grow your career leveraging cutting edge technologies? Requirements:
- Front end experience with and understanding of visualisation.
- Strong Power/ BI skills. Willing to learn Power BI.
- Proven experience using BI/ Analytic tools using HTML, Javascript.
Qualifications and Experience:
- BSc Computer Science/ NDip
- 6+ years software delivery experience
- Hands on BI/ Analytic Development
- 2 years experience in developing complex reports using BI tool.