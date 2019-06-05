BI Front End Developer

A top global company is currently looking for a BI Front End Developer to join their team.Are you someone driven to grow your career leveraging cutting edge technologies? Requirements:

Front end experience with and understanding of visualisation.

Strong Power/ BI skills. Willing to learn Power BI.

Proven experience using BI/ Analytic tools using HTML, Javascript.

Qualifications and Experience:

BSc Computer Science/ NDip

6+ years software delivery experience

Hands on BI/ Analytic Development

2 years experience in developing complex reports using BI tool.

