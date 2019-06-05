HP debuts cartridge-free laser printer

HP Inc has introduced a high-capacity printer, the HP Neverstop Laser designed for small business owners in emerging markets.

HP Neverstop Laser is a new, rapid-reload laser printer that helps entrepreneurs stop wasting time on interruptions with a toner supply system that allows users to replace toner in seconds.

“A recent global study found that more than eight in 10 small businesses around the world rely on printers, with half saying their business cannot operate without one, and many calling for printers to evolve into a technology partner,” says Jane Geypen, category manager of HP’s Home Printing Solutions. “By eliminating common printing interruptions with breakthrough innovations and digital integration, HP Neverstop Laser gives entrepreneurs a competitive edge to turn their passion into a thriving business.”

Designed with sustainability in mind – HP Neverstop Laser is made with more than 25% recycled plastic while the toner reload kit is made of 75% recycled plastic by weight.

Key features include:

* 5 000 pages without interruptions

* Reload mess-free toner in seconds

* Original HP quality and savings

* Connected and mobile