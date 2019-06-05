Kaspersky unveils new branding and visual identity

Kaspersky Lab is rebranding: the name becomes simply ‘Kaspersky’, and its new mission: ‘building a safer world’.

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of the company, comments: “Since we founded our company more than 22 years ago we’ve seen both the cyberthreat landscape and our industry evolve and change beyond recognition, while witnessing the growing role of technology in our lives both at work and at home.

“Today the world has new needs, and our rebranding reflects our vision to meet those needs – not just for today, but well into the future. Building upon our successful track record in protecting the world from cyberthreats, we’ll also help build a safer world that’s immune to cyberthreats. A world where everyone is able to freely enjoy the many benefits that technology has to offer.”

As Kaspersky, with the mission of “building a safer world”, the company will enable everyone to embrace, trust and use new innovations that are protected by its technologies.

As part of the rebrand, Kaspersky has also updated its visual identity to reflect core values and the essence of what Kaspersky stands for as an organisation. The new logo is created from geometric and mathematically exact letter forms, representing software engineering expertise.

“The basis for our existing logo was developed in 1997 and many things have changed since then,” says Andrew Winton, vice-president: marketing at Kaspersky. “Previously, we used letters from the Greek alphabet that are just not relevant anymore due to the changes in the breadth and depth of our communications – we need to look to the future and embrace the digital world.

“It seemed logical to remove the Lab from our name when we were developing the new visual identity – as we wanted to simplify our branding in a way that helps to deliver our newly inspired philosophy and mission, whilst still highlighting our company’s wide range of technologies.”