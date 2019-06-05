Oracle Programmer

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for an Oracle PL/SQL resource to join them on a 12 month contract

About the role

– You will be part of data warehousing team that builds and supports and Oracle Data warehouse. There will eventually be an opportunity to work within the GCP data warehousing space.

Strengths

– Helpful, supportive and strong team player;

– The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility;

– Strong problem solving, effective planning and organizational skills;

– Excellent communication skills;

– You have a can-do attitude;

– Can cope under pressure;

– Positive outlook on life;

– Above all, be passionate about what you do;

Qualifications and key competencies

– Matric

– Tertiary qualification in IT

– 3 Years Oracle PL/SQL Skills

– Dimensional Modelling

– Preferred – Autosys

– Preferred – Korn shell Scripting

– Preferred – Some ETL Tools Experience (SSIS,Datastage,Informatica etc)

– Preferred – Retail experience

– Google Cloud Platform experience would be looked upon favorably

– GIT,SVN or source control tool experience

Responsibilities

– Design Dimensional Models

– Requirements gathering

– Requirements & QA Documentation

– Design and implement complex ETL packages

– Participate in design and code reviews

– Create QA documentation related to testing

– Maintenance and Support of Current Systems

– Standby

Learn more/Apply for this position