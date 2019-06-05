PCMS celebrates a decade with Pick n Pay

PCMS, a global provider of retail commerce software and services, is celebrating its landmark 10th anniversary with major South African supermarket brand Pick n Pay.

The Pick n Pay and PCMS partnership began in 2009 when PCMS was commissioned to provide new point-of-sale software. Since then, PCMS has rolled out its Vision Commerce Suite platform across 1 200 stores and 12 000 points-of-sale in seven countries, seven currencies and 18 different languages.

Other benefits of the relationship have included:

* Real-time loyalty basket analysis, with the ability to apply promotions centrally rather than at the point-of-sale.

* Additional sales through value-added services such as electricity, airtime and travel tickets.

* A brand price match system that monitors competitors’ prices in real time.

* Ability to display dynamic QR codes on pin entry systems to facilitate cardless swipes for its loyalty program, Smart Shopper.

* Seamless multi-format software for clothing and liquor as well as core supermarket and hypermarket transactions.

Once appointed, PCMS was able to convert 800 stores to Vision Commerce Suite in less than a year before delivering a broader solution offering code consistency and regular deployments of new functionality. This ability to scale swiftly and provide a platform for future innovation was a major reason for Pick n Pay’s decision to partner with PCMS.

Peter Ludi, PCMS’s territory manager for Africa, says: “We’ve helped Pick n Pay increase transaction speed, resulting in reduced time in the queue for its customers and an improved customer journey at the checkout.

“Vision Commerce Suite has also given Pick n Pay the ability to analyze baskets in real time, apportioning promotions at a line-item level in an average time of under a second. That real-time capability also extends to data posted to SAP ERP with very little downtime.

“Thanks to Vision Commerce Suite, Pick n Pay now offers the most value-added services in South Africa and its Smart Shopper loyalty program continues to be voted South Africa’s top loyalty program. Customers can pay how they want, be it cash, card, gift cards or by using their Smart Shopper points. We’re delighted to have supported such a great business in its strategic aims.”

Jason Peisl, head of point of sale, payments, mobility, online shop at Pick n Pay, says: “PCMS has a long-term partnership ethos and willingness to understand Pick n Pay’s strategy, working environment and operational considerations. Thanks to PCMS we have code consistency and a truly flexible, scalable and reliable commerce platform that equips us to deliver innovative and consistent customer service in the years ahead.”

As well as its partnership with Pick n Pay, PCMS works with a range of other grocery and pharmacy businesses worldwide including Waitrose, Walgreens, Marks & Spencer and Shoppers Drug Mart.