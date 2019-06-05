Senior Programming Engineer

Scope of the position
Provide support to the production measurement systems throughout the plant. Help to develop standardized control methods and procedures for current measurement systems as well as new systems. Work with division engineering on receiving new measurement and control systems into the plant.
Responsibilities
- Management of the measurements systems throughout the plant
- Integration of new testing systems into production
- Work closely with division engineering to receive and scale-up of new measurement technologies
- Develop control methods to ensure measurement accuracy
- Work with operations to help to determine variability sources and put plans in place to minimize
- Support operations in finding ways to standardize equipment
- Provide technical support to help in improving capability and troubleshooting complex problems
Travel Requirements
A certain amount of International travel required
Hours
- Straight shift
- Expected to work hours required to deliver project requirements or off-hour support, if necessary
- Standby will be required
Qualifications
- BSc in Computer Science or Software Engineering with emphasis on Programming
- Strong Mathematical background
- Statistical data analysis skills, design of experiments
- Strong Background in computer Programs (VB, VB.net, Labview, C, C++, C#, Visual SourceSafe)
Desired Skills
- Previous work experience in the manufacturing industry in the field of measurements and software
- Knowledge of electrical/controls, instrumentation (e.g. sensors) and vision systems technologies
- Database experience with Oracle and SQL Server 2000 – Very strong in SQL, Stored Procedures, Trigger and Tuning in a Oracle and/or SQL Server environment.
- Experience in following a structured software development process.
- Experience running measurement system analysis studies
- Strong troubleshooting skills
- Computer vision experience
- Experience working with laser systems
- AutoCad or solid works experience
- Experience in implementing control strategies
- Experience with Six Sigma DMAIC principles
- Technical curiosity to help define next generation improvement opportunities
- Experience or knowledge about Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS)