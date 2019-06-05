Senior Programming Engineer

Scope of the position

Provide support to the production measurement systems throughout the plant. Help to develop standardized control methods and procedures for current measurement systems as well as new systems. Work with division engineering on receiving new measurement and control systems into the plant.

Responsibilities

Management of the measurements systems throughout the plant

Integration of new testing systems into production

Work closely with division engineering to receive and scale-up of new measurement technologies

Develop control methods to ensure measurement accuracy

Work with operations to help to determine variability sources and put plans in place to minimize

Support operations in finding ways to standardize equipment

Provide technical support to help in improving capability and troubleshooting complex problems

Travel Requirements

A certain amount of International travel required

Hours

Straight shift

Expected to work hours required to deliver project requirements or off-hour support, if necessary

Standby will be required

Qualifications

BSc in Computer Science or Software Engineering with emphasis on Programming

Strong Mathematical background

Statistical data analysis skills, design of experiments

Strong Background in computer Programs (VB, VB.net, Labview, C, C++, C#, Visual SourceSafe)

Desired Skills

Previous work experience in the manufacturing industry in the field of measurements and software

Knowledge of electrical/controls, instrumentation (e.g. sensors) and vision systems technologies

Database experience with Oracle and SQL Server 2000 – Very strong in SQL, Stored Procedures, Trigger and Tuning in a Oracle and/or SQL Server environment.

Experience in following a structured software development process.

Experience running measurement system analysis studies

Strong troubleshooting skills

Computer vision experience

Experience working with laser systems

AutoCad or solid works experience

Experience in implementing control strategies

Experience with Six Sigma DMAIC principles

Technical curiosity to help define next generation improvement opportunities

Experience or knowledge about Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS)

Learn more/Apply for this position