C# Developer

Industry leading development house is looking for an intermediate developer to join their dynamic and innovate team of professionals.

Minimum Skills and Experience

– IT Degree, Diploma or relevant Certificate

– 3+ Years C# or Nodejs experience

Advantageous Skills and Experience

– Angular, React, Vue

