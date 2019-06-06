Data Scientist

The Data Scientist is a key role to plan and implement E2E data analytics solutions and technology. As this is a new technology for the organisation, this senior role is key to achieve high quality analytics solutions.

Experience and Qualifications:

Essential:

  • University degree in the field of Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics or Information Systems-degree
  • Proven track record of at least 5 years applied data science / machine learning
  • Applied data science skills in complex environments to support customer facing and/ or corporate processes
  • Technical leadership experience to be able to define the data technology roadmap as part of a cross functional team
  • Ability to convey complex technical terms to a non-technical audience
  • Experience in leading agile product teams to achieve outstanding data solutions
  • Implementation experience for data technology and automation of the data science work flow

Preferred:

  • Good understanding of general business processes
  • Delivered technical trainings to different stakeholders
  • Experience in working with Senior Management
  • Professional experience in working for a Tech company and/ or start-up

Responsibilities:

  • Explore, analyse and interpret large internal and external datasets using state of the art statistical tools
  • Develop data models and algorithms for data preparation, exploration, mining and modelling
  • Implement and evaluate machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and process optimization up to visualization of results
  • Design and implement metrics, dashboards and reports to support business decisions
  • Document results and perform know-how transfer to team members and interested internal business departments
  • Flexibility to support hands-on data engineering and data cleansing activities where needed
  • Collaboration in agile teams to design, implement and deploy end to end data science solutions
  • Ensure high quality results (Statistical and technical) for the deliverables of the Innovation Hub
  • Guide and mentor junior team members
  • Ensure continuous enhancements and quality of the technology and methods applied

Learn more/Apply for this position