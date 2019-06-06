Front End Developer

The Frontend Developer is part of the technical team at the company and is responsible to design and implements the frontend data analytics. The Frontend deals with medium to advanced business issues that have medium to high complexity which has not been covered by precedents.

Experience and Qualifications:

Essential:

Degree in the field of Computer Science and/or Information/ Media Design preferred – alternatively >5 years of relevant professional experience

Experience in user friendly design of data analytics frontends

Track record in delivering frontends using Qlik and/or Tableau as well customized developed solutions

Experience with JavaScript (D3.js, React.js) frontend development using REST, JSON interfaces

Experience in agile product management like SCRUM, Kanban

Preferred:

Certifications in data science and/ or data technology

Hands-on capability and support of data science workflow beyond frontend tasks

Experience in working in a Tech company or start-up

Defined and set-up frontend technology for another company

Responsibilities:

Deep knowledge of data visualization tools like Qlik Sense and/ or Tableau

Extensive knowledge of Java development tools and REST and JSON interfaces

Good knowledge of automation tools and/ or software to automate data pipelines (e.g. Linux and bash scripting)

Good knowledge in programming languages Python and Java and operational experience with statistical analysis tool, preferentially R

Basic knowledge and experience with modern software development solutions based on micro services and application containerization (Like Docker)

Familiar with common cloud architectures and respective data science tools especially on Microsoft Azure

Knowledge of advanced analytics, statistics and machine learning methods is a plus

Up to date knowledge of the current developments in data science

Pro-active team player with strong analytical thinking and problem solving mind-set

Highly technically oriented and ready to expand technical knowledge

Result-driven, team oriented and self-contained way of working

Ability to achieve high quality results under tight schedules

