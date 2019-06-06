Front End Developer

Role Purpose:The Frontend Developer is part of the technical team at the company and is responsible to design and implements the frontend data analytics. The Frontend deals with medium to advanced business issues that have medium to high complexity which has not been covered by precedents.

DIVISION: Information Services

Experience and Qualifications:

Essential:

Degree in the field of Computer Science and/or Information/ Media Design preferred – alternatively >5 years of relevant professional experience

Experience in user friendly design of data analytics frontends

Track record in delivering frontends using Qlik and/or Tableau as well customized developed solutions

Experience with JavaScript (D3.js, React.js) frontend development using REST, JSON interfaces

Experience in agile product management like SCRUM, Kanban

Preferred:

Certifications in data science and/ or data technology

Hands-on capability and support of data science workflow beyond frontend tasks

Experience in working in a Tech company or start-up

Defined and set-up frontend technology for another company

