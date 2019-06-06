New regional director for Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara has appointed JP Smith as regional director for East and West Africa.

As regional director, Smith is tasked with creating a high-performance culture within Hitachi Vantara’s local sales organisation and driving success through the delivery of business outcomes for the company’s key customers and stakeholders.

“With more than 20 years of experience in the ICT sector, JP is ideally placed to drive an aggressive growth strategy within Hitachi Vantara and increase the company’s market share locally. We are confident that his appointment will strengthen our business development considerably and are delighted to have him on-board,” says Tom Pegrume, vice-president: EMEA emerging markets at Hitachi Vantara.

Having worked for leading international and regional information technology organisations, Smith has experience in a number of different capacities, including head of infrastructure, chief technology officer, pre-sales director, sales manager, software account manager and pre-sales consultant.

“At Hitachi Vantara we combine technology, intellectual property and industry knowledge to deliver data-managing solutions that help enterprises improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams, and lower the costs of business,” he says. “I look forward to leveraging these in order to accelerate local business growth and drive greater levels of excellence within our sales team.”