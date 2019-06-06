Orange Business Services enhances Visibility-as-a-Service

Orange Business Service is enhancing its Visibility-as-a-Service offer to help businesses take the guesswork out of their end-to-end application performance measurement.

The solution ensures that the end-user experience is optimised with the rollout of new solutions, such as SD-WAN or full-scale cloud migration.

The solution is based on Riverbed’s SteelCentral Aternity technology, which allows end-to-end performance monitoring of the digital experience right down to the end-user’s device in any complex global IT infrastructure.

By including the end-user device in the application performance monitoring solution, IT departments can accurately pinpoint and solve issues, reducing finger pointing between different departments.

It even allows them to identify potential performance issues before the user notices them. They can then take proactive steps to fix issues in the device, application or infrastructure, which reduces calls to the support desk and improves the overall digital and end-user experience.

Visibility-as-a-Service supports major rollouts such as SD-WAN, Microsoft and cloud migrations, as it can measure the impact to the end-user before and after the change. It also plays a key role in continually optimizing the infrastructure by being able to detect the impact of any minor changes on users, such as a new software patch.

“As a carrier-grade integrator, Orange Business Services is well positioned to roll-out major transformation projects for our customers and integrate managed solutions, such as the Riverbed SteelCentral Aternity service,” says Pierre-Louis Biaggi, vice-president: connectivity business unit at Orange Business Services, “This solution adds one more piece to our connectivity portfolio to deliver the best user experience for our customers. The holistic view of application performance plays an invaluable part not only for change management in projects, but also throughout the entire service lifecycle.”

“Companies today are in varying stages of digital transformation as they are under increased pressure to provide customers with compelling and faster digital services,” says Andy Elder, chief sales officer at Riverbed. “With the integration of Riverbed technology into the Orange managed solutions portfolio, Orange Business Service and Riverbed can rapidly introduce new services into the market to respond to changing application and networking needs.”