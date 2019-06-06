Sustainability key to tourism policies

Countries around the world are integrating sustainability in their tourism policies but the evidence on the results of their implementation remains limited.

This is according to , research carried out for the first “Baseline Report on the Integration of Sustainable Consumption and Production Patterns into Tourism Policies”.

The Baseline Report, prepared by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in collaboration with United Nations Environment (UN Environment) and with support from the Government of France, is the first global assessment of sustainable consumption and production (SCP) factors within national tourism policies. A total of 101 UNWTO Member States participated in the exercise.

All the tourism policies analysed refer to sustainability as part of their objectives or vision and 55% address sustainability as a cross cutting element.

At the same time, 67% of tourism policies include references to resource efficiency and 64% connect sustainability with the competitiveness of the sector.

Tourism policy-makers are aware of the importance of SCP but the references to policy instruments aiming at SCP implementation are limited and so is the evidence available for other aspects beyond the economic performance of the sector.

UNWTO secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili comments: “Sustainability and competitiveness go hand in hand. Destinations and businesses can flourish while making a meaningful contribution to sustainability in several ways, including through the efficient use of resources, promoting biodiversity conservation and taking action to fight climate change.”