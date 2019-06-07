Axiz wins Red Hat Distributor of the Year 2019 award

Axiz, has been chosen by Red Hat as its Distributor of the Year 2019 in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition, the company’s business development manager for Red Hat, Bridgette Mdall was nominated for distributor sales representative of the year.

2019 is the inaugural year for the Red Hat Partner Awards event for Sub-Saharan Africa, and the company celebrated its Partners in style, with a “Great Gatsby” themed event.

“Our partner community across Africa is doing an amazing job of helping our Red Hat customers solve problems and transform their businesses,” says Samantha Smith, marketing manager at Red Hat.

The awards recognise Red Hat partners who have excelled in growing the Red Hat brand and delivering its solutions in the region. The awards also honour partners who have exhibited first-class support and technical expertise.

“The partnership connecting Axiz and Red Hat is a long-standing one, and we are excited to grow it as we journey together,” says Mdall. “I am thrilled with the accolades, as they indicate the hard work and commitment that we have invested in expanding Red Hat’s presence in the region.

“We are committed to strengthening our partnership with Red Hat and will enhance the resources and assistance we provide our channel partners, equipping them to deliver Red Hat to their customers in Sub-Saharan Africa,” she adds.