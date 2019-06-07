E-learning summit examines 4IR in education

The 4th Annual E-Learning Summit will take on 12 June 2019 at The Venue, Hemmingways in East London.

Organised by Imbizo Events, the summit, in its fourth-year running will see government stakeholders, corporates, entrepreneurs, IT enthusiasts, schoolteachers and learners coming together engaging in talks, strategising in industry trends, networking and discussing key e-learning issues.

The 4th Annual E-Learning Summit will host several speakers that hail from the education department, private entities, SMMEs, trade unions, schools and higher learning institutions.

Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, vice-chancellor of the University of Fort Hare, will deliver the keynote address, while topics such as “How is the 4IR going to improve learning and teaching condition” to “Overcoming Digital Exclusion and Drive Inclusive Growth & Innovation through connecting everyone by technology” will be discussed.

E-learning is about using technology as an enabler for learners and students to access educational curriculum outside of a traditional classroom by use of electronic devices. It improves multi-stakeholder engagement between the education and ICT sectors to harness the power of the 4th Industrial Revolution through coding, artificial intelligence (AI) to improve education, business and social development spheres, to assist in the growth of the teaching professionals and to contribute in the academic performance of learners.

