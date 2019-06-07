Massive ransomware operators cash in

The team behind the massive Gandcrab ransomware operation is closing shop, according to reports.

The sophisticated and continuously changing ransomware has been distributed through multiple vectors, but now the people behind it have broadcast their intention to retire.

Apparently, operators have earned more than $2-billion in ransom payments at an average of $2,5-million dollars per week.

The threat actors who created the ransomware say they have personally earned more than $150-million, cashed out via legitimate sources.

Their announcement that they are quitting the game also warns victims of the ransomware to pay now or risk never recovering their data, since there will no loner be access to the keys.

“We are leaving for a well-deserved retirement,” their message reads. “We have proven that by doing evil deeds, retribution does not come. We proved that in a year you can earn money for a lifetime.”