Arcserve enables system and application availability

Arcserve has announced the newest version of Arcserve Replication and High Availability (RHA), which delivers high availability combined with heartbeat-powered automatic failover, and continuous data protection for Windows and Linux applications and systems on-premises, remote, and in the cloud.

With this release, Arcserve RHA adds full system high availability for Linux, extends its full system support of Windows and Linux workloads to Azure, and provides a number of enhancements including performance and usability improvements and new platform certifications.

According to Arcserve’s independent global study of 759 IT decision-makers, 93% of respondents reported they could tolerate minimal, if any, data loss from critical business applications, with nearly 50% stating they have less than an hour to recover before it impacts revenue. To meet the demands of today’s always-on economy and digital transformation, companies are changing how they approach business continuity, moving beyond data backups and application recovery times to solutions that ensure continuous availability of critical business systems and applications.

“Across many industries, large enterprises struggle to manage disparate replication tools that only work with specific applications or systems. This process can be extremely manual and inefficient,” says Andrew Smith, research manager for IDC’s Enterprise Infrastructure Practice. “Arcserve has designed RHA to address this challenge, integrating with multiple applications, operating systems, and platforms. This has the potential to ease the burden and costs of managing siloed tools, and can also reduce the risk of downtime for companies that can’t afford any disruption to business continuity.”

Using a journal-based process as opposed to snapshot-based backups, Arcserve RHA continuously replicates data at the file system level of files/folders and applications, and full physical/virtual systems with heartbeat-powered automatic failover to ensure they remain operational. Designed to work in dissimilar hardware and environments, it eliminates the need for a collection of expensive replication tools focused on specific applications and systems.