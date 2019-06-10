Huawei FreeLace earphones land in SA

Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones, offering intelligent connectivity, powerful audio and long battery life, are now available in South Africa.

Pairing Huawei FreeLace with a Huawei smartphone is easy and intuitive. Separating the right earbud and its cable from the volume buttons reveals a USB Type-C connector, which can be inserted into the USB Type-C port of any Huawei smartphone running EMUI 9.1 for quick and easy Bluetooth pairing via Huawei HiPair.

Huawei FreeLace can also be plugged to the USB Type-C port of any smartphone, tablet or PC for quick charging – a short five-minute charge gives the earphones up to four hours of playback time. A complete charge of Huawei FreeLace gives up to 18 hours of playback or 13 hours of talk time.

Inside each of the speakers is a large and dynamic driver unit with a diameter of 9,2mm. Comprising an ultra-thin TPU diaphragm and titanium plating, the drivers deliver a punchy bass and smooth treble.

The microphone module incorporates a dual-cavity design which, unlike the microphones in traditional earphones, features an additional channel for air ventilation, greatly reducing the effect of wind on voice pick-up.

The Huawei FreeLace is made of memory metal wrapped in liquid silicone, and is available in Graphite Black and Amber Sunrise.

Huawei FreeLace comes with a range of features: Magnetic Switch improves portability of the earphones, while the Huawei FreeLace’s built-in Hall Sensor makes control intuitive. When users connect the two earphones, they go into sleep mode; and the earphones automatically resume once separated. The Huawei FreeLace in-line controls support not only volume adjustments, but also additional inputs such as a two-second press that activates the voice assistant, and a double-tap that skips the current music.