Huawei FreeLace earphones land in SA

Jun 10, 2019

Huawei FreeLace wireless earphones, offering intelligent connectivity, powerful audio and long battery life, are now available in South Africa.

Pairing Huawei FreeLace with a Huawei smartphone is easy and intuitive. Separating the right earbud and its cable from the volume buttons reveals a USB Type-C connector, which can be inserted into the USB Type-C port of any Huawei smartphone running EMUI 9.1 for quick and easy Bluetooth pairing via Huawei HiPair.

Huawei FreeLace can also be plugged to the USB Type-C port of any smartphone, tablet or PC for quick charging – a short five-minute charge gives the earphones up to four hours of playback time. A complete charge of Huawei FreeLace gives up to 18 hours of playback or 13 hours of talk time.

Inside each of the speakers is a large and dynamic driver unit with a diameter of 9,2mm. Comprising an ultra-thin TPU diaphragm and titanium plating, the drivers deliver a punchy bass and smooth treble.

The microphone module incorporates a dual-cavity design which, unlike the microphones in traditional earphones, features an additional channel for air ventilation, greatly reducing the effect of wind on voice pick-up.

The Huawei FreeLace is made of memory metal wrapped in liquid silicone, and is available in Graphite Black and Amber Sunrise.

Huawei FreeLace comes with a range of features: Magnetic Switch improves portability of the earphones, while the Huawei FreeLace’s built-in Hall Sensor makes control intuitive. When users connect the two earphones, they go into sleep mode; and the earphones automatically resume once separated. The Huawei FreeLace in-line controls support not only volume adjustments, but also additional inputs such as a two-second press that activates the voice assistant, and a double-tap that skips the current music.