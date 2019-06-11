Cloud databases offer significant benefits

Managing the workloads and application data for vast networks of office-bound and mobile users, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected devices, can be a major availability and scalability headache for database administrators.

So says Bridgette Kemp, business unit manager at Axiz. “Unfortunately, the majority of databases need regular updates to happen in a central database, which means too often that performance bottlenecks occur, and applications fail to run properly when the connection to the central database is unavailable.”

However, cloud databases enable administrators to send database access to even the most remote edge of the network, including IoT and mobile devices, sensors, and industrial facilities in distant places, enabling organisations to scale up, and allow applications to be accessible from anywhere.

According to her, any business who wants to eliminate IT complexities, streamline operations and meet business goals, should be taking advantages of all the benefits that cloud databases have to offer.

“Firstly, there’s scalability. If we look at traditional databases versus cloud databases, the latter are infinitely more flexible, cheaper, and effective. Scalability is also key to improving availability and performance when demands are shifting, particularly when peaks in demand are unpredictable.

“Remember, if data is unavailable, applications cannot run. When this happens, organisations lose business and customers. It is vital for databases to be kept online and operational at all times. Cloud databases can be scaled quickly, cost effectively, and efficiently.

“While scaling usually means that nodes need to be added or subtracted from a cluster to alter storage capacity, cloud databases of today can take manage these issues easily, with no intervention.”

Next there’s the question of less administrative hassles. “While a cloud database will never take over the role of database administrator, it does remove the mundane, unnecessary tasks that take up too much of the administrator’s time, allowing them to focus on key business issues. Various users within the organisation can take control of applications as cloud makes all the things simpler and more manageable. A good cloud database manages tasks efficiently, meaning that businesses don’t need to waste time constantly tweaking their databases.”

Another benefit of cloud databases, she says, is that cloud does not have a significant upfront licensing fee, or a stiff annual maintenance fee. The pay as you use model means that businesses only have to pay for what they actually use.

“Moreover, cloud databases eliminate the need for physical infrastructure, which dramatically lowers costs, and removes the need for vast capital outlays involved in updating to the latest and greatest offerings on the market. The cloud provider sorts out all maintenance and availability of the hardware, including servers, storage, and other infrastructure. In addition, the provider will support and maintain the database software, and carry out any updates as needed.”

She says that cloud databases offer better security too. “Security is top of mind for every CIO today, particularly those who run their databases on on-premise servers. It is crucial to ensure your database has an updated kernel as well as other crucial software to prevent cyber threats from damaging the business. But, although this can be done, it’s an onerous process, and in reality, most organisations either don’t do it, or don’t do it well. Leave database security to your cloud provider and you can rest assured that your data is in good hands.”

Similarly, because a business never knows when a disaster, whether natural or man-made might occur, they need to ensure that their backup is reliable to that they remain up and running in times of crisis. Cloud databases provide backup for off-site storage, as well as automated physical to virtual backup conversion should it be necessary, adds Kemp.

“Oracle Database Cloud Service offers all the robustness and benefits of the Oracle Database, but in the cloud. With Oracle’s offering, users get not only the database, but the RESTful Web Service access to their data, a leading declarative development and deployment platform for custom applications, as well as a platform that can deploy packaged businesses applications. And they get this with integrated security and database access,” she says.

She says in this way, users can harness all the benefits and perks of a public platform-as-a-service (PaaS), which includes subscription-based, self-service access to cloud environments that are scalable, flexible and totally reliable. “Another compelling benefit, is that organisations have the ability to move their data and applications seamlessly from Oracle’s public cloud, to on-premise environments, or other clouds, and back again, with no issues.

“There’s no doubt that cloud databases have compelling advantages over their on-premise counterparts, and can deliver immediate as well as longer-term benefits,” Kemp concludes.