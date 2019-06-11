Digital core enables the intelligent enterprise

Kathy Gibson is at Saphila in Sun City – Move over digital transformation: the intelligence era is the new way of the future.

Tom Janoshalmi, senior vice-president, chief strategy and portfolio officer: digital business services at SAP’s executive board office, explains that the era of digitalisation – characterised by cloud, mobile and big data – has now moved into the world of intelligent technologies that include artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The intelligent enterprise era introduces three capabilities:

* Visibility – the ability to collect and connect data that was previously siloed, and recognise unseen patterns.

* Focus – the ability to stimulate the impact of potential options, and direct scarce resources to the areas of maximum impact.

* Agility – the ability to respond faster to changes in the marketplace or the business, and to pivot business processes towards the right customer outcomes.

The era of the intelligent enterprise is driving rapid change in the business landscape, Janoshalmi points out.

The breakthrough outcomes of creating an intelligent enterprise are:

* The ability to do more with less and empower more employees through process automation and freeing up people to do more meaningful work.

* Delivering best-in-class customer experience by anticipating and proactively responding to customers’ needs.

* Investing in new business models and revenue streams by monetising data-driven capabilities and applying core competencies in new ways.

This means the experience economy is key, merging experience and operational systems.

The connection between the two is the digital platform that merges intelligent technologies with data management.

To enable this model, Janoshalmi stresses that SAP is committed to being a trusted partner to customers in their journey to the intelligent enterprise.

Part of this is the drive to move customers to S/4 HANA and ensuring sustainable consumption by increasing the cloud subscription renewal rate.

The company offers tools to help customers create their digital core. These include project success services, expertise and know-how, intelligent tools and continuous success through support.

Realising the intelligent enterprise quickly and safely is enabled with SAP’s Integrated Delivery Framework and Model Company.