F5 recognises Datacentrix as Partner of the Year

Datacentrix has taken the title of local F5 Partner of the Year, which acknowledges the high performing and secure ICT solutions provider’s strategic focus on extending the reach of F5’s cloud and security application services in South Africa. The award was announced at the recent F5 Forum Johannesburg 2019 event.

Datacentrix joined F5’s UNITY Partner Program in 2017, and currently holds a Silver level accreditation.

Since then, says Datacentrix business unit manager, Chris Pretorius, the organisation has worked hard on building its pipeline, something that played a key role in Datacentrix winning the award. “Datacentrix was acknowledged by F5, not only based on this market growth, but also its investment in F5 certification levels, which enables us to provide clients with the best possible support.

“Application development is on the rise in South Africa, and so the need to protect these applications from today’s threats is also on a growth trajectory,” he explains. “F5’s solutions can protect applications from Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), application infrastructure and access attacks, shielding valuable data. In fact, the company has been positioned as a ‘Leader’ in Web Application Firewall (WAF) technology by both Forrester and Gartner, proving its strength in sophisticated and complex threat protection, making it an excellent value proposition for local businesses.

“The future of Datacentrix and F5 looks extremely positive, and we look forward to building on our partnership into the future.”

Says Nasser El Abdouli, director, channel sales Middle East, Turkey and Africa at F5: “Datacentrix is a powerful member of our UNITY Partner Program, and this reward is well deserved. UNITY is all about enhancing value and optimising the deployment of our solutions. Datacentrix has the background, the scale and strategic vision to both support existing clients and unlock a wide range of new business opportunities in the region.”