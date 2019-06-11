Intercept IP takes on SA insurance telematics market

Intercept IP Group today announces new plans to enter the South African usage-based insurance telematics market through a collaboration with Digicall. Digicall is to be the official distributor and reseller of Intercept IP’s technology in the Southern African region, following an agreement between the two parties.

South Africa is one of the world’s leading markets in insurance telematics and stolen vehicle recovery. Millions of devices have been deployed over the last 20 years, but the key market players are now looking to enhance the performance of their technology and the services they offer, providing the ideal conditions for Intercept IP’s proposition.

The two companies will together provide access to Intercept IP’s unique enabling technologies – including hardware, middleware, platform and professional services – to insurance, fleet and telematics service providers.

Intercept IP will release the IC6 – a battery powered, self-installed insurance telematics device – followed by the IC8 – a connected car device designed for fleet, breakdown and remote diagnostics – shortly afterwards. Both products include unique intellectual property developed by Intercept IP, including crash and impact detection, driver identification and artificial intelligence.

Christian Galle, CEO of Intercept IP, says: “We’ve spent the last 18 months designing and developing the next generation in telematics devices and building a middleware and platform offering that enables our clients to become market leaders. The collaboration with Digicall is therefore a huge milestone for Intercept IP, allowing us to take this technology to a new market in South Africa, and we’re delighted to be embarking upon this journey together.”

Ruben Moggee, CEO of Digicall, comments: “As a strong and recognised player in the insurance and associated markets, our desire has always been to bring extra value to our customers, and the many new services and solutions this association provides will help us to do just that. It’s been a fantastic journey so far with Intercept IP and we’re already receiving lots of positive feedback from our clients.”