IT Technician (Forecourt and POS)

Duties:

– Installing and maintaining forecourt and POS-related hardware.

– Ensuring maximum productivity of clients and end-users.

– Provide both remote and on-site First Level End User support.

– Installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of POS and forecourt hardware.

This is a technical position that requires forecourt and POS hardware and software knowledge.Will be required to travel nationally.

Requirements:

– Grade 12

– Tertiary qualification advantageous

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in technical support environment

– Technical experience forecourt hardware

– Basic skills in electric wiring

– Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential.

– Basic experience Windows Operating Systems

– Ability to understand end-user requirements when requests are made for new hardware and software

– Ability to quickly and effectively troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults for escalating to the Technical Operations Manager where necessary

Package includes cellphone and company vehicle.

