IT Technician (Forecourt and POS)

Duties:
– Installing and maintaining forecourt and POS-related hardware.
– Ensuring maximum productivity of clients and end-users.
– Provide both remote and on-site First Level End User support.
– Installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of POS and forecourt hardware.
This is a technical position that requires forecourt and POS hardware and software knowledge.Will be required to travel nationally.
Requirements:
– Grade 12
– Tertiary qualification advantageous
– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in technical support environment
– Technical experience forecourt hardware
– Basic skills in electric wiring
– Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential.
– Basic experience Windows Operating Systems
– Ability to understand end-user requirements when requests are made for new hardware and software
– Ability to quickly and effectively troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults for escalating to the Technical Operations Manager where necessary
Package includes cellphone and company vehicle.