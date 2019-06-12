Fujitsu wins NetApp EMEA Partner Excellence

Fujitsu has been awarded the coveted EMEA Partner Excellence Award for “International Partner of the Year” by NetApp, in recognition of exceptional performance, desire to innovate and provide customers with outstanding service quality.

On a global basis, Fujitsu is one of NetApp’s largest resellers. The companies have enjoyed a 20-year partnership built on their common goal of providing thousands of shared customers with the solid foundations they need to leverage data, while innovating and adapting to the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

As businesses across all industries undergo digital transformation, supported by new, digital processes to optimize business operations, harnessing data and extracting its maximum value is core to success. This trend is reflected by NetApp’s award to Fujitsu, recognizing a partnership focused on harnessing and managing data across complex technology landscapes.

The award for “International Partner of the Year” is the latest milestone in a highly successful and long-term collaboration that has brought multiple data center solutions to market, with Fujitsu providing fully integrated, ready-to-run systems as well as reference architectures that enable customers to simplify deployments and operations, and ensure performance and availability for end users.

The joint portfolio of data center solutions includes multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud infrastructures that combine NetApp’s Ontap solutions and Data Fabric strategy with Fujitsu’s powerful and efficient Primergy servers and PrimeFlex integrated systems, in addition to its high performance and high availability Eternus storage systems.