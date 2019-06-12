Senior Systems Engineer

Jun 12, 2019

Our client, a South African-based information and communications technology (ICT) market leader is seeking to employ a Senior Systems Engineer.

Strictly EE candidates only!

 The successful candidate should have Intermediate Knowledge and Experience with the following:

  • SCCM (System Center Configuration Manager)

  • EPO (McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator) + McAfee products (Encryption and Endpoint security)

  • Microsoft Windows Server

  • Microsoft Windows 7 /10

  • Active Directory

  • Senior Desktop Support Skills

  • Virtualization (Hyper-V VMware)

  • Veeam Backup and Recovery

  • Exchange

  • Office 365 Azure

  • DNS DHCP

  • MS AD skills

  • MS Server skill

  • MS Exchange

  • MS SCCM

  • MS infrastructure Design Skills

  • Hypervisor – Vmware – Hyper-V

  • Veeam skills

  • Documentation skills

  • Team Lead skills

