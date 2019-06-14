All roads lead to Soweto gaming festival

Thee 2019 Esports tournament will be co-hosted in three African countries – Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

The esports tournament will have a prize pool of R20 000, which will be the first of its kind and will be hosted at the prestigious Soweto Theatre.

The third annual gaming festival will feature popular esports titles on the agenda such as FIFA 19, Tekken 7 and Counter – Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO), as well as giveaways, arcade corner and technology experience rooms.

“In keeping with our mission, we have designed this event to be accessible to everyone and creating a tournament structure that is more inclusive,” says Gabriel Ramokotjo, director of the I-Village Foundation NPC. “The Tech Fest really allows us to open the doors to many who are interested in entering the gaming arena meet the needs of technology and gaming enthusiasts in Soweto and the surrounding areas which are together home to several million people, most of them under 30 years of age.”

The Ekasi Tech Fest 2019 will also introduce a wide variety of educational and entertainment video games and other next-generation platforms such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) to a whole new audience.

The third annual Tech fest is sponsored by AOC Gaming, Comsol Networks, Syntech, Redragon and Nexus Hub.

Tickets for the Ekasi Tech Fest Esports Tournament ranges from R80.00 for a day pass, R150.00 for two-day pass and R250.00 for the FFA 19, Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V tournaments participation.

Tickets for the event are available at www.e-kasifest.co.za and any Pick n Pay outlets in South Africa.