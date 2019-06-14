CyberTech gains DigiCert Platinum Partner status

CyberTech, a division of JSE-listed Altron, has become a Platinum Partner of DigiCert, the world’s leading provider of solutions for authentication, encryption and integrity of websites, enterprise digital applications and the Internet of Things (IOT).

As a Platinum partner of DigiCert, CyberTech will be able to provide South African companies of all sizes with end-to-end encryption and other services through DigiCert’s complete portfolio of digital certificates and automated certificate management services.

Boland Lithebe, managing executive of CyberTech, says: “DigiCert sees Cybertech as a strong, publicly secure and reliable ICT provider, and has authorized us to offer their globally leading security solutions to South African businesses.”

CyberTech has had a long partnership with DigiCert.

Lithebe added: “As a Platinum Partner, we will be able to ensure that South African clients have access to the best and most suitable technology for their growing online security needs.” DigiCert is trusted by the world’s leading businesses to protect data exchanged online and their TLS certificates are necessary for online shoppers and businesses alike to know that their sensitive personal information is protected in cyberspace especially given the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks.”

There are many benefits for vendors that incorporate DigiCert’s certificates, from encrypting sensitive data for Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance to building the credibility with their users that their site is authentic and not a fake one set up by cybercriminals. HTTPs is a must-have in today’s digital economy, and DigiCert’s automated solutions make Transport Layer Security (TLS) easy to deploy and manage, with the backing of the world’s most trusted certificate solutions provider. Beyond TLS, DigiCert offers a wide variety of the industry’s best solutions for securing IoT devices, as well as enterprise applications, users and devices.